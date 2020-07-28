Energy assistance programs helping low-income households pay bills during pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- More and more people are needing help with their energy bills as they are out of work due to COVID-19 and cranking up the air conditioning as the summer heat continues.

There is an assistance program run through the state for those in need, but that program is operated from federal funds that could run dry sooner this year with more people applying.

Applications are now open for low-income households to apply for cooling assistance through NCDHHS. The program is run on a first-come, first-serve basis or until the money runs out.

FOX 46 found a similar program offered through Crisis Assistance Ministry. The difference here is that there isn’t a deadline. The organization also has $1 million in federal grant money to help.

“97 to 98 percent of the time we can meet the whole need.”

FOX 46 also checked in with Duke Energy today. It provides assistance through community organizations in Mecklenburg County.

The Duke Energy foundation donated an additional $300,000 in both North and South Carolina because of COVID-19.

So far, they have helped more than 1,100 families who are struggling this summer to make ends meet.

You do need to meet certain criteria to meet to apply for some of these programs. For more information, click here.