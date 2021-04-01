End of an era: Roy Williams reflects on his time with the Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- April 1, 2020, is a day Tarheel fans will never forget. Head Coach Roy Williams announced that he is stepping down and it’s no April Fool’s joke.

After 33 years as a Hall of Fame Head Coach Roy Williams is retiring. He’s had 903 wins as a college basketball head coach, three of those resulted in NCAA championships.

Friends and former players gave Roy Williams a standing ovation as he walked out of the tunnel at the Smith Center for the final time as head coach of the Tar Heels Thursday afternoon.

“It’s coaching. That’s all I’ve ever wanted to do, ever since my ninth grade year in high school,” Williams said.

And it’s a goal he’s more than exceeded. After 33 years, his wins rank among the third most ever by a men’s Division 1 boss. But now, at the age of 70, he took notice of the signs that things were slipping.

“I was really bothered by the mistakes I made last year, and by the mistakes I made this year,” he said.

Last year, Williams had his first ever losing season as a head coach, but as he walks away from the game, it’s with the three championships he’s won and countless other happy memories he takes with him.

“Your ability to run an incredible program and still be so down to earth, is really incredible,” UNC Athletics Director Bubba Cunningham said.

Williams believes he’s still open to staying around Chapel Hill and representing the program, but not before giving his family some more of his time first.

“No one has every enjoyed coaching like I have. For 48 years.”

Of course, the next question is what’s next for Carolina? Cunningham has said that he will not create a search committee for this position.