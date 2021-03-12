Employees in shock following shooting at Belmont car dealership

BELMONT, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police opened fire on a man after workers say he threatened to kill them. It all happened on what started off as a normal Thursday afternoon for customers and employees at Keith Hawthorne Ford in Belmont.

Officers were still at the scene hours after the shooting. Witnesses told FOX 46 that the gunman was an angry customer.

FOX 46 spoke to one worker who says she got up this morning thinking it was going to be a good day, but by 4 p.m., she was running for her life.

“I never thought in a million years that I would ever be in that situation and I hope nobody ever is because it’s terrifying,” dealership employee Rachel Alexander said.

Alexander says she was scared for her life after customers told her there was a man with a gun at Keith Hawthorne Ford.

“They said that there was an active shooter, that a guy was out front and was threatening to shoot people,” she said.

The customers told her to run.

“I didn’t know what to think.”

Alexander says after she ran, she eventually got into a dealership truck to be safe and watched Belmont Police talk to the suspect.

“I see them, and they had their guns out. They pulled their guns, and they were looking at a truck, a white truck and then he backs up and pulls forward into the main road and then once he hits another vehicle, which I saw with my own eyes. All I hear is gun shots.”

Police say the suspect shot at officers and they returned fire.

“He started firing upon the officers, firing into the general area where other workers and citizens was, the officers returned fire. At that time the vehicle left the parking lot and crashed into some other vehicles,” a police spokesperson said.

Alexander said she’ll never forget the sound of the gunfire.

“That’s literally all that I keep hearing is the amount of gunshots that was rang off,” she said.

Alexander says despite everything that happened, she will be back at work tomorrow.

“Tomorrow, I’m going to go back to work, I’m going to call my customers and have them come in and pray that this doesn’t happen again.”

Belmont Police Chief Chad Hawkins says multiple agencies are investigating. The suspect is currently in the hospital. No officers were injured in the incident.