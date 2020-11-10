Emails detail Panthers’ pressure to open stadium to fans this Fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Emails from August detail urgency from the Panthers organization to reopen Bank of America Stadium to fans.

A public records request indicates pressure from the Panthers to get the go ahead to have fans in the stands this fall.

The conversations happened in August, when North Carolina was in phase two, which limited outdoor gatherings to 25 people or less.

An email between local and state officials on Aug. 12 says, “The Panthers outlined their interest in playing home games this fall with appx. 12,500 spectators. They understand this is not applicable in phase 2, and we do not know what gathering limits might be in phase 3.”

An Aug. 27 email from Tepper Sports Entertainment to a Governor Cooper staff member reads, “I did talk with Gibbie yesterday, and I can add some perspective to the local view here. I truly believe she thinks we are safe, but needs a path and a push from Raleigh […] She knows we can do this, but she needs guidance and backup.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

That day, North Carolina saw its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in nearly a month at about 2,100.

The Tepper Sports Entertainment employee wrote with a sense of urgency, “We had an important NFL Zoom call yesterday, and we are one of only a few teams left to agree on a plan. Time is of the essence, as I need to communicate to the NFL, networks, social media, employees, vendors, and customers. Let do this, and do it safely. Atrium has offered help and backup also to ensure this happens.”

Just five days later, NCDHHS Secretary, Mandy Cohen said, “I want to remind folks that you need to look at all the metrics we consider as we make decisions.” She later said, “The fact that our percent of tests of positive has been steady is a positive sign. I think we do need to watch our cases closely.”

About 20 days later, on Sept. 24, the daily case count started increasing. A week and a half after that, fans were allowed at Bank of America Stadium for the first time this season.

Currently, the average daily case count in the state is higher than it’s ever been.

While the emails reveal a continued effort to get state approval to host fans in the stands, they also show a concern for doing it in a safe manner. The emails include a rundown from Honeywell on how it planned to improve air quality and disinfect areas of Bank of America Stadium.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE