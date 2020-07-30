Ellen DeGeneres investigation could end TV career, brand expert says

There have been a number of complaints about an alleged 'toxic work environment'

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is currently under internal investigation by its parent company WarnerMedia after a number of “toxic work environment” allegations have gone public.

In a report from Buzzfeed News, one current and 10 former staff members claimed to be victims of bullying and racism.

Citing sources, Variety revealed that a memo was sent to the show’s staffers last week announcing that WarnerMedia’s employee relations group has teamed with a third-party organization to conduct the interviews.

Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, weighed in on how the results of the investigations could have “deadly consequences for Ellen” and her brand.

“She could be perpetrating one of the biggest frauds in American celebrity history,” he suggested. “There are now serious investigators looking into the allegations and if the findings are as damning as what has been reported then you could watch the ‘Ellen Show’ go boom.”

