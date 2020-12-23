Elizabeth neighbors ‘excited’ for Hawthorne Bridge reopening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Elizabeth neighborhood residents are excited for the reopening of Hawthorne Bridge.

For the past three years, delays have caused the bridge to be closed off to traffic, but busy with construction work for the new CityLYNX Gold Line.

However, neighbors and businesses along Hawthorne Lane, have had a tough time keeping up with construction and the pandemic.

Amanda Buckley, general manager of the Sabor Latin Mexican Grill along the street, said foot traffic has decreased.

“As far as just being flexible, our employees, our guests and our delivery people, making sure they found their way to our restaurant, was always a little bit of an adventure every day.”

Resident Sabrina Peace and her family are thrilled the road is opened. Peace said it was becoming a mystery for when the project would be completed and how long they would have to maneuver around cones, trucks, and dust.

“We have this invisible driveway through here. We couldn’t use that for a while because there were either cars parked here, construction vehicles, or it was either closed,” she detailed.

While the road is open to all traffic, lights and handrails must be installed, which will cause some sidewalk and lane closures in the coming months.

Officials expect all construction to be finished at the beginning of 2021.

