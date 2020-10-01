Electric malfunction sparks early morning business fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An electrical malfunction started a fire that damaged several businesses in Charlotte early Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire started at the La Casita Restaurant at the intersection of Tom Hunter Road and North Tryon Street in Hidden Valley.

Officials said nearly two dozen firefighters were able to get the flames under control within 20 minutes.

Charlotte Fire said five businesses were affected. Three of them will be able to reopen for businesses today. Officials estimated the damages to be $55,000.

No injuries were reported.