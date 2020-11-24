Election results certified as state election leaders reveal doubts election would happen

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Election results have been certified in North Carolina, meaning President Donald Trump will be awarded 15 electoral votes. The State Board of Elections certified the results virtually Tuesday as COVID-19 numbers continue to climb across the state.



The results were certified in a 4 to 1 vote. With results official the State Board of Elections took time to reflect, remembering back to Super Tuesday when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in North Carolina.

“There was a moment earlier this year when the pandemic was in full swing that we had legitimate concerns about whether or not we would be able to conduct this election,” said Board Chair, Damon Circosta.

Lawmakers allowed a record 471 early voting sites across the state and mail-in voting was made easier. Election leaders say a record of more than 5 million votes were cast with 0 COVID-19 clusters traced to voting.

“I am extraordinarily proud in the midst of a endemic we were able to break all sorts of turnout records,” said Circosta.



A statewide audit of the election, which is normal procedure, found that votes were counted correctly and there was no election fraud.



A Civitas Institute poll, provided by the State Board of Elections, found that 68% of voters in the state felt the election was conducted fairly.

The results for five races are still not certified because of protested results, including Chief Justice which is still in the middle of a recount.

Mecklenburg county election leaders say this is the first time they have worked on a recount with all paper ballots. The process is slower than expected and could continue after Thanksgiving.

“You access each day. That’s all we can really do,” said Mecklenburg County Director of Elections, Michael Dickerson.



As FOX 46 first told you Monday, the 15 electoral votes will be awarded to President Donald Trump when the state electors meet in Raleigh on December 14.

