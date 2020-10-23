Election officials: No reports of foreign manipulation in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– A day after the FBI announced Russia and Iran are engaged in voter manipulation efforts in the US, state election officials say there are no reports of that happening here.

“We are not aware of any incidents involving North Carolina voters,” said North Carolina State Board of Elections spokesman Patrick Gannon. “Some voter information is public record in North Carolina. We do everything possible to protect voter information that is confidential under state law. That confidential data includes voters’ dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers and signatures.”

On Wednesday night, the FBI announced Russia and Iran obtained American voter registration data and are using that to interfere with the election, by taking “specific actions to influence public opinions related to our elections,” now less than two weeks away.

“I was wondering how Putin felt to hear Iran had leap-frogged him in manipulation campaigns and political espionage,” said Theresa Payton, the CEO of Fortalice Solutions, a cyber-security and intelligence company based in Charlotte.

Payton served as chief information officer under President George W. Bush. She is also the author of the book, Manipulated: Inside the Cyber War to Hijack Elections and Distort the Truth.

“Iran very forcefully did a social engineering exercise,” she said. “They ‘spoofed’ the Proud Boys website. They sent very threatening emails to individuals who are registered Democrats.”

The FBI says Iran sent intimidating emails to Florida voters, supposedly from the “Proud Boys,” telling them to “vote for Trump or else!” Payton believes a photo circulating across social media of another menacing letter, threatening Trump supporters, is also the work of foreign actors.

All of this, she said, is designed to sow fear, anger and chaos along with distrust in our democracy.

“It’s ongoing,” she said of efforts to manipulate voters. “And it’s one of those problems, we can’t be waiting around for Superman to save us.”

It is unclear how voter information was obtained but much of it is already a matter of public record which is bought and sold by political campaigns. Payton says it is up to us to watch for material meant to influence your emotions and your vote.

“How many people have already voted that might have been exposed to those campaigns?,” asked Payton. “And did those campaigns actually hack their minds and their hearts? Did they vote on misinformation? We’ll never know. And, you can’t vote over. You don’t get a do-over in voting.”

