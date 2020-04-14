Elderly veteran, being tested for COVID-19, fighting to stay at care center

The family of an elderly Korean War veteran, now being tested for COVID-19, says the rehab facility he’s living at is again threatening to kick him out.

“He’s like, ‘Well I don’t want to move. I’m scared. I don’t want to move,’’ said Sanford Hummel’s daughter, Andrea Gorman.

The 88-year-old Air Force veteran now has a fever and trouble breathing. Two members of Autumn Care in Cornelius tested positive for COVID-19, Gorman says the facility told her last week. Autumn Care has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

“He’s like, ‘If I get this COVID-19…I’ll die,’” said Gorman.

Two weeks ago, the family reached out to FOX 46 for help. They wanted to know why, in the middle of a pandemic, Hummel was given a two-day eviction notice. Gorman says she was told it was over a Medicare payment dispute but has not been given more of an explanation or any documentation, including discharge papers.

“I’m scared,” sad Gorman, in tears. “I blame myself. Like, maybe we should have moved him. Maybe we shouldn’t have kept him there.”

After FOX 46 stepped in, Medicare-approved an appeal for Hummel to stay an extra 100 days. His family says Autumn Care is fighting that.

“I think they can just put someone else in the room that he’s in and make more money off it,” said granddaughter Kelly Wimmer. “So, I think that’s what it is.”

If Hummel tests negative for COVID-19, he family says the facility will likely transfer him somewhere else. They don’t know where that would be or if it would be safe.

Autumn Care, they say, has kept them in the dark.

“How hard is it for you both knowing that he’s sick and you can’t even go there to see him or comfort him at this time?” asked FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant.

“That’s probably the hardest part,” said Gorman, in tears. “Especially yesterday being Easter. We always spend Easter together as a family. I know he misses us.”

Hummel’s family says it’s “shady” that they have not received any paperwork from Autumn Care, or explanation, as to why they have been trying to kick him out for weeks.

FOX 46 reached out again to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. A spokesperson says they “will look into this.”

For Hummel’s family, this is only adding more stress, when they are already worried sick.

“They have to keep him right now,” said Gorman.