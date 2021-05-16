Educational disparities at CMS halts $56 million from county funding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Right now, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is out $56 million toward its annual budget. Mecklenburg County Commissioners and county manager Dena Diorio are proposing holding the funds until CMS presents a strategic plan to end educational disparities within the district.

The Black Political Caucus of Charlotte hosted the online forum. Right now, Mecklenburg County officials say close to 70% of minority students are failing at CMS schools. 25% of all CMS schools are considered low-performing.

“Low-income black boys is where we are seeing the lack of success at CMS,” Diorio said. “We’re really just asking them to give us the information they already have in a plan that will help us and the community as a whole be able to track their progress.”

County leaders want a strategic plan from CMS that targets four components including improving performance at 42 low-performing schools, improving performance scores and grades, and ensuring that at least 75% of students within all demographics graduate with at least one state endorsement by the end of the 2024 school year.

According to the county, the district is supposed to track those metrics anyway for the state.

Superintendent Earnest Winston along with other board members declined to be part of the hour-long open forum. CMS Vice-Chair Thelma Byers-Bailey was the only one who briefly attended and read a statement saying in part the board is disappointed by the decision and allocated money needed because of the pandemic.

“If their vote June 1 does not allocate what our students need to succeed,” Byers-Bailey said. “The board of education will pursue the avenues available to us to obtain sufficient funding.”

Commissioner George Dunlap says the data speaks for itself and the restricted funds won’t impact students only the administration.

At least 7,000 students have left the district and charter schools this school year and Dunlap says CMS needs to set new targets and metrics to get the restricted funds. Compared to other school districts like Wake and Forsyth County, CMS is leading the education disparities.

“I don’t take threats likely and I encourage CMS to take us to court I’m sure that’s what they’re talking about,” Dunlap said. “It’s solely up to CMS because this is another option they have they can realign their current budgets to meet their objectives and decide they don’t want the money.”

County leaders plan to vote on adopting the budget proposal on June 1st say if CMS doesn’t present the strategic plan, the money will be put back into county reserves. Meantime CMS will still get $494 million as administrators prepare a plan to improve schools.