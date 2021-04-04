Easter morning house fire in east Charlotte leaves one with life-threatening injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Firefighters responded to a house fire on Easter morning in east Charlotte that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters responded to the fire on the 600 block of Pennwood Lane at around 10 a.m. and say it took 32 firefighters to put out the flames in 35 minutes.

The one occupant in the home evacuated on their own to be taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

CFD says the house was one story and it was fully involved in the incident.

The fire remains under investigation.