East Lincoln HS families try to make the best of graduation after last-minute changes to ceremony

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Sudden changes came for graduating seniors and their families at East Lincoln High School after a man who threatened students got out on bond.

The ceremony is Friday night, and now, school officials and law enforcement in the county say they’re making changes just to be safe.

One of the major changes that’s happening is that school is limiting the number of people who can come to graduation to just four per senior.

Parents who spoke with FOX 46 understand why the school switched the plans, but they say it doesn’t make it any easier on their kids.

“It’s been a hard year,” mom Shanna Carter said. “She didn’t get to do prom, she didn’t get to do prom last year, so, it’s been difficult.”

Carter says COVID has made her daughter’s senior year at East Lincoln High School hard enough and now, things are taking another turn.

“It’s been so quick,” Carter said. “Just yesterday, we were walking about everybody was going to be able to go, and today, we’ve got to reel that back in. How do you choose between grandparents, you know?”

She says she was planning to bring lots of family to her daughter’s graduation on Friday, but the school changed plans Wednesday, moving the graduation indoors. The decision was all about safety.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Amon Douglas Stevens threatened to kill students in early May. He’s been arrested and charged, but now, he’s out on bond. Shanna says she understands why they made the call.

“I’m just, trying to look at the big picture,” she said. “My child is graduating high school, and she gets to start this next chapter and that’s what we’re trying to focus on.”

The East Lincoln High School graduation ceremony is at 7 p.m. Friday. Attendance will be limited and Lincoln County deputies will be there too, just in case.