East Charlotte intersection shut down after one killed in motorcycle crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – One person was killed in a motorcycle accident on Monday evening, shutting down a busy intersection in east Charlotte, CMPD and medic says.

The crash happened at the intersection of E.W.T Harris Blvd and Delta Crossing Lane and one person was killed. Medic says it was a motorcycle that crashed into a car.

E.W.T Harris Blvd and Delta Crossing will be closed in both directions for an extended period of time due to the accident.

More details will be provided when available.