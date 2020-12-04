East Charlotte daycare forced to bus children to different location after car crashes into facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Charlotte daycare center was left in ruins after a driver crashed right into the building.

No kids were inside of the building at the time, but now the center is forced to find another place for them to go.

On Friday, ‘Smart Kids’ was up and running as usual aside from a few changes. Students were being transported to another location because the front of their building was smashed by the driver, who did not survive the crash.

“Last night, we were at home and I got a call saying there was an incident here at the center,” Pearl Simmons said.

Simmons is one of the instructors and she says when she showed up to her job last night, she saw nothing but flashing lights.

“They said someone passed away. By the time they got it straightened out and we were there looking it was really bad.”

Police say 26-year-old Harry Lee Winfield was driving at a high rate of speed along E WT Harris Boulevard before he lost control and shattered into the daycare. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

“We had quite a few parents stop by, maybe like twenty at the most. They were just saying their condolences to the family and the person who passed away,” Simmons said.

There is gratitude that no one was inside. Police are still investigating and toxicology results are pending.







