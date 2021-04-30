Easing restrictions give many in Charlotte hope for almost-normal summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- We reached another stage of reopening in North Carolina Friday.

Just in time for summer, according to Governor Cooper’s newest executive order, you no longer have to wear a mask outside if you’re fully vaccinated. The order went into effect at 5:00, and Charlotteans already seem to be enjoying the new guidelines.

The executive order is set to last until June 1. From there, Governor Cooper said with stable trends and continued vaccinations, he plans to lift all restrictions except the indoor mask mandate by June 1.

That means mass gatherings allowed, no more capacity limits, no more social distancing.

Neighbors are excited about the new guidelines but some still weary of what’s to come as restrictions ease.

“I think I’d be a little bit more concerned about the indoor lift,” said Michaela Moehring. “Not that I don’t think that we’re ready for it, but I think it’s then interesting for the business owner, like I said previously, does it then fall on the responsibility of the business owner to then decide for themselves if they don’t feel comfortable with folks being in the shop”

Moehring is a pastry chef in Charlotte and has worked in the restaurant industry throughout the whole pandemic.

“It’s been kind of interesting and kind of incredible, honestly, to see the City of Charlotte kind of come back out of its shell because it’s been in a shell for really so long,” she said.

Friday’s executive order sets new capacity for indoor gatherings from 50 to 100 people and for outdoor gatherings from 100 to 200 people. Capacity limits for restaurants, bars, movie theaters, museums and other businesses stay the same until June 1. What really happens after that all depends on how much of North Carolina is vaccinated.

“I’ve been fully vaccinated. My family’s fully vaccinated. A lot of the people at the restaurant are fully vaccinated. We’re all doing our part, to keep everybody else around us safe and kind of help keep the ball kind of rolling.”

Charlotte residents are excited to soak up the sun without a mask.

“A step in the right direction. Happy that we’re getting back to almost normal. A little bit closer. It’s good to is that as long as everyone participates in social distancing, it’s a great step. So glad i don’t have to wear a mask when I’m outside right now.”

Now, almost 50 percent of the state is partially vaccinated and 40 percent is fully vaccinated. If North Carolina residents stay vigilant, we could have a much better summer headed our way.