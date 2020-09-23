Earnhardt Jr. plane crash: Final report says pilot failed to begin ‘go-around’ during ‘shaky’ approach; utilize speedbrakes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – National Transportation Safety Board investigators determined that the 2019 crash of an airplane carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family was caused by multiple decisions and actions made by the pilot.

Documents released Wednesday, Sept. 23 by the NTSB provide probable cause and findings of the Aug. 15, 2019 plane crash at an airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

Earnhardt was with wife Amy, 15-month-old daughter Isla, two pilots, and the family dog when their Cessna Citation Latitude crashed. The NTSB said Earnhardt Jr. and his family suffered minor injuries.

Earnhardt retired from full-time racing following the 2017 season and was working as a NASCAR analyst for NBC Sports, though he has raced since the plane crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board determines the probable cause(s) of this accident to be:

The pilot’s continuation of an unstabilized approach despite recognizing associated cues and the flight crew’s decision not to initiate ‘a go-around’ before touchdown, which resulted in a bounced landing, a loss of airplane control, a landing gear collapse, and a runway excursion.

Contributing to the accident was the pilot’s failure to deploy the speedbrakes during the initial touchdown, which may have prevented the runway excursion, and the pilot’s attempt to go around after deployment of the thrust reversers.

NTSB’s findings conclude airspeed was not maintained during the landing and a descent rate was also not maintained. They said the pilot failed in his decision making and judgment, aircraft control, incorrect action sequence, and had a lack of action/delayed action during the landing.

During the landing, as the plane’s flaps were extending, the ‘TAWS forward-looking terrain alert rate of terrain closure caution alert‘ sounded twice, then a warning alert sounded again shortly after.

According to the report, following these two alerts, the co-pilot selected full flaps and the descent rate and airspeed decreased. The report states that the co-pilot said, “and I don’t need to tell ya, we’re really fast,” and the pilot responded, “I’m at idle.”

Six seconds later, the pilot asked, “Do I need to go around?” and the copilot responded, “No.” The speedbrakes were then partially extended for five seconds. The pilot then stated, “I got the speedbrakes out,” to which the copilot responded, “Well, you should get rid of those because we don’t wanna get a CAS [Crew Alerting System] m- or a thing sent to ya.”

Eight seconds before touchdown, the pilot stated, “alright, I’ll be on the T-Rs [thrust reversers] quickly.” Five seconds before touchdown, the airplane’s descent rate was over 1,500 ft per minute.

N8JR’s approach, including speed and use of speedbrakes (in yellow), landing gear,

and flaps.

The pilots later reported that they attempted to conduct a go-around; however, the engines did

not respond as expected, so they landed straight ahead on the runway.

Although the co-pilot was the director of operations for the flight department and the direct supervisor of the pilot, the pilot stated that “the copilot’s position did not influence his decisions as pilot-in-command nor did it diminish his command authority.”

In a preliminary report released in July 2020, NTSB investigators said part of the landing gear collapsed and a section of the right-wing hit the runway as the plane bounced twice before touching down a third time with about 1,000 feet of the paved surface remaining.

The plane went through a chain-link fence before coming to rest on the edge of Tennessee Highway 91.

Pilot Richard Pope told the NTSB that he was carrying extra speed on the approach to the runway because the airplane “slows down so easy,” according to a summary of the pilots’ statements to the NTSB.

Pope said the initial touchdown was “pretty hard” and the airplane came off the runway. The flight crew reported that thrust reversers, which help an airplane decelerate during landing, were applied after the first touchdown. Pilot Jeffrey Melton said that after thrust was increased, “the power never comes,” the NTSB reported.

“After they attempted to increase power, and they did not feel the power come, power was pulled to idle, and the thrust reversers were again applied as the airplane touched down for the third time,” the report said.

Earnhardt and the two pilots were unable to open the emergency exit door over the wing after the plane came to a hard stop, the report said.

“As they were attempting to get the rear exit door open, heavy smoke was coming from the lavatory,” the report said. “Mr. Earnhardt reported that he told Mr. Melton to try the main cabin door. At this time fire was now visible in the lavatory.”

Melton then kicked open the main cabin door wide enough so that he could exit.

“Earnhardt then handed his daughter, who was in his arms, to the pilot, and then they each squeezed out the opening,” which was roughly the size of a conventional oven, the report said.

Emergency escape hatch impaled by a metal fence post.

Witness Cheryl Campbell told the NTSB in a written statement that she was driving when she saw the rear of the aircraft burst into flames after it crash-landed. In her statement, Campbell said she had served in the Air Force and had been a flight attendant for a major airline for two decades.

Campbell told investigators that she ran to the aircraft and saw a man who was not wearing a uniform “struggling and not walking.” Campbell said she asked the man his first name but she did not directly identify Earnhardt.

“He tried to get up and could not and was asking if his wife and child were out and OK,” Campbell wrote. “I assured him I had checked his wife and child and both were ok. I also told him his dog was OK when he asked.”

NTSB: ‘CTS’ Point

“A committed-to-stop (CTS) point is a point in the landing sequence beyond which a go-around should not be attempted.”

According to NTSB, a review of the accident airplane’s ‘aircraft flight manual’ (AFM) revealed that it did not include information about a CTS point and it did not specify that a go-around should not be attempted after the use of thrust reversers; the AFM did state that the use of thrust reversers is prohibited during touch-and-go landings.

The copilot stated that he had not heard of a CTS point.

