Dunkin’ giving away free Ol’ Roy Donuts in celebration of Roy Williams’ retirement

In celebration of UNC Chapel Hill coach Roy Williams’ legendary career and retirement, Dunkin’ will be giving away free Ol’ Roy Donuts.

In a news release, the company said it the giveaway is, “A token of appreciation to celebrate the retirement of Coach Roy Williams – The University of North Carolina’s head basketball coach for 33 seasons, winning three NCAA Championships and 903 career wins.”

You can get a free Ol’ Roy Donut with the purchase of a beverage at any participating North Carolina Dunkin’ on Saturday, April 3.

Williams announced his retirement on Thursday afternoon.

