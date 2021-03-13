Duke University issues ‘stay in place’ order for undergrads as COVID-19 cases ‘rapidly escalating’

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University issued a “stay-in-place” order for undergraduate students Saturday night after recent off-campus fraternity-related events led to COVID-19 numbers spiking, school officials said.

The order asks Duke undergrads to remain in place until 9 a.m. March 21.

“This action is necessary to contain the rapidly escalating number of COVID cases among Duke undergraduates, which is principally driven by students attending recruitment parties for selective living groups,” a Saturday night news release said.

The order, which becomes active at midnight Saturday, means that all in-person classes will shift to remote learning — among other things, the university said.

“If this feels serious, it’s because it is. This stay-in-place period is strongly recommended by our medical experts,” the announcement said.

Other rules under the order mean students in on-campus housing must remain in their dorms or apartments at all times except for “essential activities related to food, health, or safety,” Duke officials said.

Over the past week more than 180 students were isolated for a positive COVID 19 test, and 200 more students were placed in quarantine as a result of contact tracing, the news release said.

Students living off-campus are not permitted on campus, except for COVID-19 testing or to pick up food.

Several other restrictions were also announced.

