Duke University announces ‘nearly all’ of stay-in-place order for undergrads will be lifted Sunday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University officials said Saturday that they anticipate a week-long stay-in-place order for undergraduate students will mostly be lifted as planned Sunday as COVID-19 cases fell during the week.

Just over a week ago, Duke University announced 102 new COVID-19 cases over a five-day period, including its highest single-day total since the pandemic began.

The outbreak was attributed to events held by unaffiliated fraternities. Starting Sunday, the university enacted a stay-in-place order for students, which one student said “hit the campus like a freight train.”

Saturday, Duke officials said that the stay-in-place order “drove positive case numbers down significantly.”

In a news release, Duke officials said “nearly all of the order will be lifted” at 9 a.m. Sunday.

“The university expects all members of the Duke community to vigilantly adhere to the Duke Compact and all of the required safety protocols that have allowed on-campus living and learning this semester,” the news release said.

Duke officials also Saturday released details of what parts of the order would stay in place.

When the order is lifted Sunday, all in-person courses will resume, students living on campus may freely move about campus, common spaces will be open to residential students and the library will be open to undergraduate students, Duke officials said.

However, Duke officials are asking students living on campus to only leave campus for essential travel and wellness-related activities through March 28. Also, Duke officials said students living off campus are only permitted to be on campus for in-person classes and essential academic activities.