Duke Energy downsizing: Company leaving 5 locations to create centralized headquarters in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One of the nation’s largest utilities will soon be moving across the street in Uptown into its new corporate headquarters.

It’s all part of a complete restructuring, with the energy company leaving five Charlotte locations and operating out of one centralized location in Uptown.

A spokesperson for Duke Energy tells FOX 46 they don’t need as much real estate as they used to and that they plan to move into a more hybrid work model. The company says the move will save them millions of dollars.

“We are moving to a more hybrid work model where employees will have flexibility and options, and I think this new building will provide those options to us,” Duke spokesperson Neil Nisan said.

The new building, also known as the ‘Duke Energy Plaza,’ is currently under construction. The utility says it will house about 4,400 employees.

“Some employees will be working remotely, some employees will be in the office,” Nisan said. “But a majority of our office employees will be splitting their time between working remotely and working in the office, so we really don’t need as much real estate.”

Charlotte Center City Partners, an organization that promotes development in the city center, says the move will free up office space in the company’s current building, the Duke Energy Center, which is owned by Wells Fargo.

“For us to compete with other cities, we have to have office space available, and their move is going to create more office space that is available to be marketed to bring new jobs to our city,” Charlotte Center City Partners’ CEO Michael Smith said.

The non-profit’s CEO, Michael Smith, says over the last decade, Charlotte has seen more than seven million square feet of new office space. The new Duke Energy Plaza will add an additional one million square feet.

“The Duke Energy Center has served us well and we think this will free up premium space for another company,” Nisan said.

Duke says construction on the building is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.

FOX 46 reached out to Wells Fargo. In a statement, they said, “We have appreciated Duke Energy as a tenant and are also thrilled to regain space in this iconic Charlotte building,” said Richard Henderson, head of Corporate Properties at Wells Fargo. “The Duke Energy Center is one of the most environmentally friendly and energy efficient buildings in the world, and a gem in our property portfolio. We are pleased to soon utilize the space for our employees.”