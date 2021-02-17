1M ‘easily’ could lose power as severe weather approaches, Duke Energy says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On the heels of another bad stretch of weather, Duke Energy says that one million people could “easily” be without power throughout the Carolinas.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Duke Energy said that customers in the upcoming storm’s path should prepare for multiple power outages.

Thousands of Duke Energy utility workers are preparing ahead of the storm including 5,400 line technicians and vegetation specialists.

Last week’s ice storm knocked out power across the northern part of the state including the Raleigh-Durham area.

“Ice-buildup causing trees and branches to fall on power lines is usually the culprit for power outages during an ice storm,” the company said in a statement. “Ice buildup of a quarter-inch or more is often the threshold amount that causes trees and branches to fall.”

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect Wednesday night through Thursday along the I-40 corridor. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect along the I-85 corridor and in Mecklenburg County for the same time period.

Duke Energy warns the outages could last several days.