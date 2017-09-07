Skip to content
Duke Energy
Duke Energy reports more than 20,000 without power in Charlotte
Duke testing 89 nuclear sirens Wednesday in Catawba
‘Deferral, not a waiver’: Cooper says utilities won’t be shut off for non-payment, but money will still be owed down the line
Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas suspending disconnections due to nonpayment in NC, SC
With rain on the way, neighbors near Mountain Island Dam hope Duke Energy releases water to avoid flooding
More Duke Energy Headlines
Protesters angry over proposed Duke Energy rate hike
Duke Energy to clean up remaining coal ash sites in settlement
Duke Energy explains recent power outages in Uptown, South End
Help with your NCAA Bracket
Mecklenburg County now accepting LIEAP applications
374,000 Duke Energy customers’ personal info possibly exposed in data breach
Duke Energy works to restore power to neighborhoods across Charlotte
Duke Energy prepares for power outages, thousands of crew members on-call
