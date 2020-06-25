Duke Energy technician killed on the job after speeding car hits pole

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The death of a Duke Energy technician has put a spotlight on speeding issues in a Charlotte neighborhood.

“They speed down this road like they don’t care at all,” said Michael Tucker, after a car drove through his gate Wednesday morning.

He says he isn’t surprised. It’s happened three times in two years, he said.

Around 1:30 am Tucker heard “a loud screech.” A driver and passenger were injured, police said, when their car struck a utility pole around 1:30 a.m. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Police could not say how severe the injuries are. Debris and damage litter the sidewalk. A Mercedes Benz emblem lay on the ground

More than 500 people lost power. FOX 46 was on scene when Duke Energy crews arrived to fix the downed power lines. After 5 a.m. a worker screamed.

“We need help!,” the man shouted.

Video, too graphic to show, captured the moment a Duke Energy technician appears to have been electrocuted. The worker, who is on the ground, falls backwards. A line sparked and a fire erupted.

“I saw a big fireball,” recalls Tucker.

“It’s horrible,” said neighbor Joshua Richardson, who heard the car hit the fence followed by a “pretty big metal crash sound.”

“Sadly we can confirm that one of our lineworkers was fatally injured this morning while working to repair electrical equipment that was damaged after a car hit a pole,” said Duke Energy spokesperson Meghan Miles.

It is unknown how the accident occurred.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a valued Duke Energy teammate,” said Duke Energy Senior Vice President Scott Batson. “There is nothing more important than the safety of our employees and this incident is a tragic reminder of the hazards we face in the work we do. Our thoughts and prayers are with this employee’s family, friends, co-workers and community as we all cope with the loss of a dear friend and teammate.”

Indeed, the incident does highlight the dangerous job lineworkers face. In 2015, the Bureau of Labor Statistics found lineworkers average 26 deaths a year and a rate of 20.5 deaths for every 100,000 workers.

The accident occurred on North Hoskins Road between Beatties Ford Road and Chesapeake Drive. Richardson, Tucker, and others say they have complained about speeding in this area before.

FOX 46 witnessed several cars throughout the day Wednesday appearing to drive very fast.

“We’ve talked about traffic and ways to better the street for a while now,” said Richardson. “And it’s really been an uphill battle.”

“They need to put [up] a traffic light or something,” said Tucker. “This is out of control.”

So far this year, three accidents have occurred near the intersection of North Hoskins Road and Maplegrove Drive. All had reported injuries, according to CMPD.



In front of Tucker’s home, a loose wire dangles and drapes across his yard. More lines hang in front of his neighbor’s house as well.

“I don’t want to touch that thing,” he said. “Because it looks dangerous.”

FOX 46 alerted Duke Energy. Miles says the lines belong to a local telecommunications company.

Neighbors say they are upset and angry. They have complained about speeding before and hope, now, somebody listens.

“I am so sorry for this,” said Richardson, when asked what he would say to the victim’s family. “I am so sorry for this.”