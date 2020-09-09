Duke Energy improving power services in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Providence Plantation, Sherwood Forest and Stonehaven neighborhoods are some of the southeast Charlotte areas that Duke Energy crews will be in over the next several weeks.

The power plant company is working to improve reliability in this section of the Queen City, after noticing a spike in outages over the past two years.

On Wednesday, crews were working in the Providence Plantation neighborhood— an area that has seen 10 significant outages over the last two years.

Homeowner Mark Moore has lived in Providence Plantation for a decade.

“The service is generally good,” Moore said. “It’ll be just a random thing, the power will go out.”

Duke Energy spokesperson Jeff Brooks told FOX 46 Charlotte that company crews are trying to fix that.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“We want to make sure we’re giving them the service they expect,” Brooks said. “And, that we’re making improvements that will help make their power more reliable.”

Brooks said the main cause for outages in southeast Charlotte, and in several neighborhoods, stems from nature.

“This is a particular area where we have a lot of trees that are a part of the beautiful landscape here, but they’re also the leading cause of outages,” Brooks said.

In order to provide better service in the area, crews are trimming and removing trees. They’re also replacing poles and upgrading lines.

Moore and his neighbors appreciate the company’s efforts.

“We used to live in Africa and we had power outages all the time. We forget how blessed we are and how good our services are here in the United States,” Moore said.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE