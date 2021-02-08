Dueling protests in Cabarrus County as parents, teachers spar over return to in-person learning

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- There were dueling protests in front of the Cabarrus County School Board meeting Monday night.

On one end of the parking lot, a group of teachers and parents urged the school board to halt the planned return to Plan A, in-person learning. On the other end, parents calling for schools to go fully in-person.

“It’s really important that we get teachers vaccinated before we fully reopen. And all staff, teachers, bus drivers, guidance counselors, everyone,” said Meredith Newman, a second-grade teacher in Cabarrus County.

Newman was joined by several other teachers and parents calling for all teachers to be vaccinated before returning to the classroom.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The group also asked for the school district to enforce six feet of social distancing in the schools.

Meanwhile, parents like Brian Leepard says remote learning has had a negative impact on parents and their kids.

“Its terrible for a lot of mothers who work and now have to be a teacher and work. And fathers who have to be a teacher and work,” said Leepard, “how are they supposed to get all that done? How are they supposed to pay their bills?

Starting Feb. 16, Cabarrus County Kindergarten through third grade will go in-person four days a week.

This comes after Governor Roy Cooper called for schools to return to in-person learning.

“It was incredibly disheartening to see Governor Cooper to push for schools to fully reopen five days a week without protections for students and staff,” Newman said.