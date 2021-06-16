Drunk driver arrested after crashing head-on with CMPD car, injuring two officers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A man was arrested after crashing with a CMPD car head-on, injuring two officers while driving under the influence early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a crash on the 5200 block of Central Avenue involving the CMPD marked patrol vehicle around 3 a.m. Wednesday where the police car had collided head-on with a Ford Focus in the inbound lanes of Central Avenue.

The driver of the Ford, 29-year-old Robert Cortez was traveling outbound on Central Avenue in the inbound lanes when he crashed into the CMPD vehicle occupied by on-duty officers C. Henderson and X. Thao.

Both officers were transported to Atrium Health Main with serious injuries and Cortez was transported with minor injuries.

At the hospital, it was determined that Cortez was driving under the influence and was impaired.

He was arrested after his release from the hospital and charged with DWI, driving left of center, driving while license revoked for an impaired driving offense and two counts of felony serious injury by motor vehicle.

The investigation into this collision is active and ongoing. As additional information develops, it will be released by CMPD’s Public Affairs Office. Anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash should contact Detective Oberer at 704-432-2169, extension 3.