Drop in vaccinations could lead to longer mask mandate, experts say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The number of people getting their COVID-19 vaccine has dropped off so dramatically that many clinics, including the mass vaccination clinic at West End Plaza in Rowan County, have plans to close.

Last week, more than 300,000 people got a vaccine in North Carolina.

That’s the lowest number in more than two months and less than half what the rate was just two weeks ago.

“It’s definitely the younger crowd not getting the vaccine. They don’t think it’s gonna hit them as hard,” said Mike Estramonte, CEO of StarMed.

According to the state’s latest numbers, around six percent of people 18-24 have been vaccinated.

That’s by far the lowest number for eligible demographics.

This past weekend, StarMed teamed up with Town Brewing Company to host a walk-in vaccine clinic.

Around 150 people got a vaccine in exchange for a free beer.

“What we started to see is that people would come in groups of twos or fours,” said Estramonte, “a friend would say to another, ‘I’ll do it if you do it.’”

Governor Roy Cooper has set a goal of getting 67 percent of the population vaccinated before he lifts the mask mandate.

Estramonte is hopeful that the promise of lifting the mask mandate might serve as an incentive to get more young people vaccinated.

“As far as getting to that 67 percent we’re never gonna get there until you join in,” Estramonte said.