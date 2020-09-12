Drivers race against CATS light rail, causing crashes, trapping vehicles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Vehicles are taking their chances with the CATS Blue Line light in Charlotte.

On Thursday, Sept. 10, a driver was hit by the light rail train after maneuvering their way into the cross arms. They were transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries.

Two weeks ago on Aug. 24, two vehicles were caught on camera by Doug Coats trapped in between the cross arms. Fortunately, the driver stopping ahead of time and letting them go.

“That’s really one of the reasons I started recording because something could happen here that could impact someone’s life.”

Coats believes the uptick in traffic on the streets and people being in a hurry is from the growing economy. As he explains it, there could be more safety education and signs.

“So many people moving to the city in the last 5 years, coming from places that may not have that type of transit, it would be a good reminder to help people save their lives and their property.”

Charlotte Area Transit System PR and Community Relations Manager, Juliann Sheldon, reports four recorded light rail accidents on the Blue Line this year. Sheldon explain each Light Rail Operator trains for more than three months, and are “trained to stop anytime they approach something inside of a gate arm (whether it be a motorist that has not obeyed the Stop Bar Prevent Marking something inside the Right of Way).”

For those who don’t obey the flashing lights and blowing horns, a citation for Reckless Driving or Failure to Stop at a Railroad Crossing could be handed down.

For rail safety tips provided by CATS, click here.

