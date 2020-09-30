Driver of pickup truck wanted for questioning in Rowan County haunted house shooting

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a silver pickup truck who is wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting that occurred at a haunted house attraction over the weekend.

Deputies are looking for a 2015 Dodge RAM four-door pickup with NC registration DBL-8484.

This silver pickup truck reportedly fled the scene and the vehicle’s occupants are suspected to have fired a number of shots during this incident, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Reaper’s Realm Haunted House and Trail at 1610 Daugherty Road in China Grove. Deputies said about 1,000 people were at the venue during the time of the shooting.

The crowd consisted of people who were local, but also consisted of a number of people from all areas around the region, including the Charlotte area, and even included some from out of state.

Deputies said they had to deal with “multiple large and small groups of people that were fighting each other, and there were some shots fired by people at the event.”

Five juveniles were taken into custody in connection to this shooting and three handguns were seized from the crime scene, the sheriff’s office said. The juveniles will be charged and processed through the juvenile court system.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to call 704-216-8711 or First Lt. Rodney Mahaley at 704-216-8662.

