Driver leads troopers on multi-county chase, drove wrong way down interstate

A smashed-up car was all that was left after troopers say a driver led them on a multi-county chase, at one point driving the wrong way down the interstate, and finally crashing on South Boulevard, slamming into a parked car and a power pole.

Troopers say they tried to pull the driver over early Monday morning for speeding and not having a tag, but the driver didn’t stop.

They say it turns out the car was stolen. One trooper hit something in the road and disabled his car during the chase and another trooper wrecked his car.

He had minor injuries and no one else was involved in that crash.

“I might be coming home at three in the morning, so to think that that may have been happening when I was coming home is scary,” one neighbor told FOX 46.

Troopers say three people, who were all under age, were injured in the crash and are facing charges.