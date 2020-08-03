Driver found dead in overturned truck under I-77 bridge ID’d as missing NC woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – NC State Highway Patrol has identified the driver of a pickup truck who was found dead last week below a bridge on I-77 as a missing NC woman.

The deceased driver has been identified as Jessica Kelly Lee, 41, of Sparta.

Troopers said Lee had been considered a missing person by the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office as her whereabouts had not been known since July 13.

Troopers had initially responded to the fatal crash around 6:40 p.m. Thursday, July 30 along I-77 northbound near the 56 mile-marker at the South Yadkin River.

A passerby had spotted an overturned pickup truck in the median area at the bottom of a deep embankment, troopers said.

Highway Patrol said the pickup truck had been traveling north on I-77, ran off the left side of the road into the median, went over an embankment, and jumped the South Yadkin River before coming to rest upside-down in heavy brush.

Jessica Kelly Lee was found deceased inside the vehicle. Troopers believe the collision occurred several days or weeks before they found her.

RELATED: Highway Patrol: Driver found dead below I-77 bridge may have crashed days or weeks ago

Investigators are still attempting to determine the exact date of the collision.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android