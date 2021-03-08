Driver dies after fuel tanker overturns on I-95 in North Carolina

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – Authorities say 25-year-old Bryan Cook of Erwin was killed when the tanker he was driving overturned on I-95 in Johnston County Sunday morning

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. near Exit 93 (Brogden Road).

The southbound lanes were closed until 7 p.m. while the investigation and clean-up took place. Four miles of backed-up traffic remained after the highway reopened.

Authorities say the tanker Cook was driving was from Reliable Tank Line, LLC out of Winston-Salem and was hauling fuel.

Authorities say the crash happened when the tanker went off the road to the left, struck a guardrail and overturned. An estimated 4,000 gallons of gasoline spilled from the tanker.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and authorities say speed and drugs were not factors.