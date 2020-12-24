Driver charged with DWI in University City area crash that killed woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A driver is facing a slew of charges, including felony death by motor vehicle, in connection to a crash that killed a woman in northeast Charlotte, police said.

The deadly wreck occurred shortly before 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, near the 2200 block of East W.T. Harris Boulevard in the University City area.

As CMPD officers arrived to the scene they located a Toyota Avalon and Nissan Xterra which had been involved in the crash. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital where the driver of the Toyota, Satria Shervanda Gleaton, 39, was pronounced deceased.

According to detectives, the Toyota was entering East W. T. Harris Boulevard from Allerton Way when it was struck in the driver’s side by the Nissan. The driver of the Nissan, Jareem Xavior White, 46, was determined to be impaired and was operating the Nissan without a license.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

When White was released from the hospital, he was transported to police headquarters where he was arrested and charged with felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, and driving while license revoked. The investigation into this collision is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Detective Mercedes at 704-432-2169.

Latest headlines from FOX 46