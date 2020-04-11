Drive-in Easter services at church ‘could be acceptable’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It is Holy Week for Christians and many are finding new ways to adapt by worshipping online instead of in person.

Now, several North Carolina churches are offering “drive-in” style Easter services.

“It really came from the idea of a drive-in movie,” said Rev. Clark Remsburg, the senior pastor at Poplar Tent Presbyterian in Concord. “That you would go to a drive-in movie and have your own sound right there in the car so we have taken that, we’ve gotten that idea, and we’re going to give it a shot on Sunday.”

Remsburg says his congregation takes “great delight in being able to worship together.” The state’s stay-at-home order exempts places of worship but still limits mass gatherings to 10 people.

He plans to hold a sunrise Easter service where cars park in the church parking lot and listen to the service on the radio. Worshippers will be told in writing, and verbally Sunday as they pull in, not to get out of their cars.

“I’m trusting that we’re adults and people can follow instructions,” he said.

“Do you worry that even though people are in their vehicles that this would violate the state’s stay-at-home order and guidelines?,” asked FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant.

“Our understanding is that it doesn’t violate,” said Remsburg. “It’s no more than going to the retail centers that are fully of many more cars and people that are actually getting out of the vehicles.”

He says online services have had “very strong” viewership. This will be as close to worshipping in person as they can get right now.

“It’s the opportunity to visibly see the church,” he said. “But, at the same time,” respect the physical distance that is prudent

State officials tell FOX 46 these type of services “could be acceptable.”

“While we encourage people to stay at home and consider alternative options for worship services,” said North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson Amy Ellis, “these gatherings could be acceptable as long as individuals remain in their vehicles and avoid contact with other people.”

Still, health officials are not recommending it.

“We recommend that people stay home and continue to practice social distancing over this holiday weekend,” said Ellis.

Annual traditions like the sunrise service at Romare Bearden Park in uptown have been called off. On Friday, FOX 46 found the event still be advertised on the Charlotte Agenda. It was manually taken down when it was pointed out to them.

As for Remsburg, he wants everyone to worship safely – together.

“How many people do you think will turn out for it?,” asked Grant.

“As many as God wants to be there,” he said.