Dozens of fellow law enforcement officers gather to honor Officer Tyler Herndon

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Dozens of law enforcement officers fanned out across King’s Mountain to say goodbye to Officer Tyler Herndon.

It was a very touching tribute to hear how proud Officer Herndon was to work as a police officer and how many lives he impacted, even those who didn’t know the officer.



25-year-old Herndon always wanted to be a police officer. He joined the Mount Holly Police Department less than two years ago.



“He found a family. Tyler knew that that was God’s will for him



He loved his job and he was the first to help those in need. He answered the call for a break-in Friday morning. Officers got into a shootout with a suspect and Tyler was killed.



“Just heart wrenching. He’s 25 years old, he’s laying there and he didn’t have a choice that night,”



People who didn’t even know Tyler came to pay their respects.



“He’s a fallen hero to us he came out, he served he protected he chose to put his life on the line for us to just come out and try to say goodbye to him,”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Law enforcement officers from all over the Carolinas poured into Kings Mountain, Officer Herndon’s hometown.



Herndon’s boss, Mount Holly police chief Don Roper said his officer was one of the best.



“That’s just the way he is looked like he came out of a recruiting poster, this noble profession,” Roper said.



Friends, family and community members say his service—and his sacrifice—won’t be forgotten.

First Baptist is a bigger church than Bethlehem Baptist to hold all of the funeral attendees, but Bethlehem Baptist was Officer Herndon’s church home. He was buried about four miles down the road.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE