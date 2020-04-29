Download the new FOX 46 Charlotte mobile apps

FOX 46 Charlotte is upgrading our entire digital experience!

If you’re seeing this story, then you’ve already found the new and improved FOX46.com! 

What you may not know is that FOX 46 has brand-new News and Weather mobile apps as well for both iOS and Android devices.

We are looking forward to providing you with both an improved experience for your news, weather, and traffic as well as more local coverage of the quality getting results stories that you have come to expect from FOX 46. 

New News App and Weather App Features:

  • Navigate easily through local news and information that’s important to you
  • Customize your alerts to receive alerts on topics you care about
  • Watch Live and on-demand News & Weather broadcasts 
  • View local news videos embedded within stories or at full-screen
  • Understand how the weather will affect you with local forecasts, radar, maps and video
  • Stay up-to-date on school closings and severe weather
  • Plan your commute with updated traffic information
  • Help shape local coverage by submitting photos and news tips through Report It
  • Easily share interesting articles via e-mail, Facebook and Twitter

If you have any questions, comments, or concerns about the new website or apps, contact our FOX 46 Charlotte Digital Team at wjzydigital@nexstar.tv

