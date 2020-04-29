Download the new FOX 46 Charlotte mobile apps

FOX 46 Charlotte is upgrading our entire digital experience!

iOS News App – CLICK HERE

iOS Weather App – CLICK HERE

Andriod Weather App – CLICK HERE

Andriod News App – CLICK HERE

If you’re seeing this story, then you’ve already found the new and improved FOX46.com!

What you may not know is that FOX 46 has brand-new News and Weather mobile apps as well for both iOS and Android devices.

We are looking forward to providing you with both an improved experience for your news, weather, and traffic as well as more local coverage of the quality getting results stories that you have come to expect from FOX 46.

New News App and Weather App Features:

Navigate easily through local news and information that’s important to you

Customize your alerts to receive alerts on topics you care about

Watch Live and on-demand News & Weather broadcasts

View local news videos embedded within stories or at full-screen

Understand how the weather will affect you with local forecasts, radar, maps and video

Stay up-to-date on school closings and severe weather

Plan your commute with updated traffic information

Help shape local coverage by submitting photos and news tips through Report It

Easily share interesting articles via e-mail, Facebook and Twitter

iOS News App – CLICK HERE

iOS Weather App – CLICK HERE

Andriod Weather App – CLICK HERE

Andriod News App – CLICK HERE

If you have any questions, comments, or concerns about the new website or apps, contact our FOX 46 Charlotte Digital Team at wjzydigital@nexstar.tv