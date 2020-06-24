Down for Doughnuts delivers opportunities for all

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – “The doughnuts go here,” said Zach Cooper as he pointed to a tray of fresh treats out of the oven. Cooper, 30, is working at his dream job inside a doughnut shop.

Cooper was born with Down syndrome. He gets up and comes into work each morning. Zach is the chief motivator and the inspiration behind Down for Doughnuts.

“When he walks through the shop he has his hands behind his back and he will say good job to everyone,” David Cooper said about his son.

About a decade ago, Cooper asked his son where he would like to work. Zach, loving doughnuts, told his dad he would love to have a doughnut shop one day. What was a dream became a reality not long after Cooper retired from Wells Fargo.

The Coopers found a building in Mooresville that used to be a vet clinic back in 1952 right outside of downtown. They opened Down for Doughnuts on World Down Syndrome Day on March 21st of this year.

“It was surreal to see the order people had placed,” said Lisa Cooper, Zach’s mom.

“We wanted to create a place people could come with any disability. We want people to come and feel love, enjoy work and make a difference,” said David Cooper.

Down for Doughnuts has 11 employees and seven of them have disabilities.

Every day, Zach makes his parents proud. The doughnuts are hand-rolled with love and a sense of pride.

Jessica Rocklein teaches special education and is working part-time at the shop during the summer.

“It’s truly a blessing to get to come here. It’s one of those times where you go home and you’re just happy,” said Rocklein.

The doughnuts and their purpose bring customers back.

“They are made with love and will be eaten with love,” said one returning customer with a box full of doughnuts.

“There’s a lot of joy here every day,” said Lisa Cooper.

And that, means Zach is doing his job.

“I love my job yes,” said Zach.

