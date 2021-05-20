‘Don’t lie, be remorseful’: Judge had advice for man he sentenced on theft charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A federal jury in Charlotte convicted Robert Nathaniel Johnson, III, 35, of Lancaster, South Carolina in July 2020 of credit card fraud and today he was sentenced to 24 months in prison.

According to court papers and trial evidence between September 29 and October 20, 2018, Johnson and his co-defendant, Charles Vincent Brown, used a stolen credit card number to create counterfeit credit cards, which they then used to purchase more than $250,000 of merchandise, including electronics, sneakers, clothing and gaming equipment.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The defendants obtained the credit card of an individual, re-encoded the stolen credit card number onto counterfeit credit cards bearing the defendants’ names and the names of other co-conspirators.

According to evidence presented at trial, Johnson and others used the counterfeit credit cards at Best Buy, Foot Action, Foot Locker, and Neiman Marcus. Johnson specifically used the counterfeit credit cards to buy more than $10,000 in sneakers and apparel.

The jury convicted Johnson of conspiracy to commit access device fraud, which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years, and access device fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.