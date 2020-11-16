Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,020 tip for server at Massachusetts restaurant

Donnie Wahlberg left a deserving waitress smiling.
The “Blue Bloods” actor has gone viral for leaving an incredibly generous tip for Denise Andrews at a Cape Cod, Mass. restaurant. He left a $2,020 tip on a $35 lunch bill at the Marshland Restaurants and Bakery.
“A very special thank you to our friend [Donnie Wahlberg]! When asked about it all he said was, ‘Who’s up next,'” the restaurant shared on social media.
They also shared Wahlberg’s receipt, on which he wrote “#2020tipchallenge.”
