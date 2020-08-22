White House says Trump and Air Force One will land in Charlotte Monday

President Trump will fly into Charlotte on Monday as the city is set to host a portion of the Republican National Convention, the White House says.

The President aboard Air Force One is set to arrive before Noon at the national guard portion of Charlotte Douglas Airport. He was then also scheduled to land on Marine One at Asheville Regional Airport in Fletcher at 2:20 p.m.

It is not exactly clear yet what the President will be doing in Charlotte, however, he will be visiting Flavor 1st Growers & Packers, which is a business that grows and packages produce and is located outside Asheville in Mills River. Trump is expected to make remarks at 3:30 p.m., the White House says.

More than 300 delegates are expected in Charlotte for the mostly-virtual RNC. Trump has said he will plan on accepting the party nomination to run again from the White House.

The Queen City was originally going to host the entire RNC but the pandemic through a wrench into that. Governor Roy Cooper told President Trump and the GOP that a scaled-down version of the convention would have to be put on with growing concerns over health and safety. Republicans then pivoted and decided on Jacksonville, but then Jacksonville backed out. Both cities will be hosting portions of the RNC, however, most of it is expected to be virtual.

