City leaders don’t expect President Trump to accept GOP nomination in Charlotte

President Donald Trump says he plans to return to North Carolina to accept the GOP nomination for president. The location of his acceptance speech within the state is still unknown, but the President is expected to reveal more about his plans by the end of this week.



A business portion of the RNC, where delegates meet, is expected to take place in Charlotte starting on August 24. Mayor Vi Lyles and Charlotte City Council made it clear last week when the RNC in Jacksonville was canceled, that the city would only support what is now allowed in the reduced RNC budget from the justice department.

“The event is a much scaled-down, we will call it meeting, It will be no bigger than that,” said City Manager Marcus Jones during a Charlotte City Council meeting on Monday night.



Charlotte City Council is expected to meet on August 10 for an RNC briefing. That briefing will focus on the business portion of the RNC and security.



Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt confirmed to FOX 46 Tuesday that the RNC contract with the Spectrum Center was canceled. The arena is where the RNC and acceptance speech was originally supposed to be held before President Trump moved the event to Jacksonville, Florida.



President Trump has hinted at doing more virtual rallies. Political analysts believe his acceptance speech could be delivered virtually in North Carolina, not far from Charlotte, at his Trump National Golf Club in Lake Norman.



“He has talked about these tele-rallies and he could basically go to his Lake Norman course, hold the rally there and the acceptance speech there and that would basically be the event,” said Dr. Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College.



FOX 46 reached out to CMPD Tuesday asking about any security changes for the RNC next month. A spokesperson for the department said they cannot get into any specifics, but CMPD would provide enough security and officers no matter the size of the event.