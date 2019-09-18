Skip to content
Donald J. Trump
President Trump visits Charlotte, draws support from small Carolina towns
Video
Protesters, supporters shoulder-to-shoulder on sidewalks as Trump’s speaks at CPCC
Video
‘Total acquittal:’ Trump delivers impeachment ‘victory’ speech from White House
Video
President Donald Trump to visit Charlotte Friday
Trump congratulates Kansas City Chiefs of “the Great State of Kansas” in since-deleted Tweet
More Donald J. Trump Headlines
March for Life: President Trump becomes 1st sitting president to attend pro-life rally
Video
Cardi B bashes Trump, says she’s seeking Nigerian citizenship amid tensions with Iran
Hundreds gather in Uptown in support of Trump impeachment
Video
Trump administration orders ambassador not to appear at House impeachment probe deposition
Video
President Trump signs bill providing $1.8 billion in funding for autism programs
Trump dares Congress, brandishing deep-red 2016 election map: ‘Try to impeach this’
Video
Middle school teacher investigated for quiz question referring to Trump as ‘idiot’
Video
Impeachment proceedings: Here’s what it means and what happens next
Video
Trump says he will release transcript of call to Ukrainian president
Jimmy Carter says 4 more years of President Trump would be a ‘disaster’
Video