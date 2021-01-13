Dollar General paying employees who get coronavirus vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Dollar General announced it’s paying its employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The company announced today its paying employees for four hours of work if they choose to get vaccinated.

“It’s like a bonus,” said customer Melissa Gutierrez. “You get the vaccine and extra pay.”

Customer Jill Trombley agreed, “It’s awesome that they’re doing this,” she told FOX 46. “It’s really good for the employees, and I think more companies should do that.”

All the employee has to do is send proof they actually got vaccinated.

“To me, it’s just with the person,” said customer Gloria Mallary. “If they feel like they’re comfortable getting it, then I would go ahead and get it.”

Dollar General isn’t requiring the vaccine. In a statement, they said:

“We do not want our employees to have to choose between receiving a vaccine or coming to work, so we are working to remove barriers (e.g., travel time, mileage, child care needs, etc.) by providing frontline hourly team members with a one-time payment equivalent of four (4) hours of regular pay after receiving a completed COVID-19 vaccination and salaried team members with additional store labor hours to accommodate their time away from the store. We’re also working with our distribution and transportation teams to make similar accommodations for those teams.”

“I think it’s excellent for the company to do that,” Trombley said.

According to FOX 46’s interactive online vaccination map, to date, 267,000 North Carolinians have received the coronavirus vaccine. In South Carolina, that number is nearly 100,000.

Dollar General has almost 17,000 retail locations in 47 states and more than 157,000 employees.

“I’m getting the vaccine as soon as possible,” Gutierrez said, “but if I’m going to get paid for it, why not?”

One person told FOX 46 they think four hours of pay isn’t a big enough incentive to get the vaccine; others pointed to the fact that not many companies are providing this option at all.

“We don’t have that option at our work,” Trombley said, “but not everyone’s doing it, and that’s great that Dollar General is doing that!”