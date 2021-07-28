‘Doesn’t feel right.’ Parents upset that Rock Hill high school moves popular principal to new role

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Parents are pushing back on a decision to move a popular principal to another school as they believe their kids are being robbed of a great school leader.

Your high school years are supposed to be some of the best and most formative years of your life. Football, pep rallies and prom are just a few things.

One thing folks really remember is their high school principal.

Dr. Marty Conner was the principal at South Pointe High in Rock Hill until the school district decided to move him to the alternative school, making the students and even parents unhappy.

They’ve even started a petition to get the board to reverse the decision. They have garnered more than 600 signatures so far.

“I met Dr. Conner when my son first started at South Pointe, he started at the same time Dr. Conner did and he has impressed me 100% of the time,” says Dr. Laura Ulrich.

Ulrich is a mother of three boys; her oldest just graduated from South Pointe, the middle son will be a freshman this year, and the youngest will enter in a few years.

Her family is zoned for another high school but Dr. Marty Conner’s leadership convinced them to choose and stay at South Pointe.

“I’ve just seen him take the students in the school who weren’t really sure about what to do with their lives or not sure what path to go on and he sort of guides them in the right direction,” Ulrich says.

Recently, the Rock Hill School Board decided to move Dr. Conner to an alternative school – a job he did not apply for.

Dr. Conner has been named Administrator of the Year for the district and he has a history of strong performance.

She, along with several other parents, made sure to let the board know she didn’t agree with its decision Tuesday night.

“I have a Ph.D. in Economics, a master’s Ph.D. in undergraduate in economics and my specialty and my area of research is in education. The evidence is clear, there’s no ambiguity, removing a principal causes harm to students in terms of outcomes, especially if it’s a strong principal,” she said during the meeting.

That’s especially true if there are multiple changes within a short amount of time. This will be the third administrative change at South Pointe in five years

“So as a researcher, I’m concerned about that not just for my children but for all children,” she said.

She says it’s very upsetting to think that current and upcoming students won’t get to experience high school with Dr. Conner.

She’s also upset that the school board hasn’t offered any explanation for the decision.

“I’ve thought about this for hours, and hours and hours and it just doesn’t smell right, it just doesn’t feel right.”

Dr. Ulrich tells FOX 46 that she felt heard by the board.

The board met in executive session for four hours afterward. Nothing was changed when they got out, but Dr. Ulrich hopes they consider what is best for the students because that’s the key.

We reached out to the district but have not received a response back.