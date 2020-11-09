Doctors, survivors hopeful for potential COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The drugmaker Pfizer announced Monday that early data shows its COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90 percent effective when it comes to fighting the virus.

So far, the study has 94 people with confirmed cases and nearly 44,000 volunteers are taking part. The company says 42 percent have diverse backgrounds and so far, no serious safety concerns have been detected.

“I’m excited to hear. It’s a huge step forward,” said George Washington, III. Washington works as a free-lancer specializing in voice over work. In June, his father passed away from the virus and he got sick while caring for him.

“I couldn’t be happier to hear that there’s a possibility no one else has to go through what my family has been through,” Washington added.

“My spirits were so lifted today that we may have some solutions. I think it’s a win for science and what we are trying to do going forward,” said Dr. Christine Turley, Vice President of research for Levine Children’s.

While Turley is not directly involved in the Pfizer study, she is leading COVID-19 vaccine efforts for Atrium Health.

“No one is taking a shortcut,” Turley said about the work that’s being done.

Atrium Health rolled out its Strive COVID-19 vaccine registry in September. The hospital is hopeful to launch a future Covid-19 vaccine research study. The team is accepting people to sign up. Turley says the more diverse of a group the better the results can be.

“Diversity and inclusion are so important because we need that representation in the trials so we know the vaccine will work for all of these high impacted communities,” Turley explained.

The effective rate of the Pfizer vaccine is something work noting to Dr. Dennis Taylor with the North Carolina Nurses Association.

“It’s very surprising to see one that has the data it does,” said Taylor. “This is great news but we shouldn’t let our guards down. We need to wear a mask, practice social distancing and continue to wash our hands.”

It may be sometime before the vaccine is available to the public. Pfizer expects to ask the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization by the end of the year.

“We will need more than one vaccine because we have almost 8 billion people across the planet who need some level of protection and we need more than one vaccine to do that,” Turley said.

Washington says he will roll up his sleeve for the shot as soon as he can.

“There’s no reason not to. I know the anti-bodies they told me I had won’t last forever. This can come back so let’s not have it come back,” Washington said.

Pfizer plans to make 50 million doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.

