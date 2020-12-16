Doctors in Caldwell County say ER beds scarce due to rising COVID cases

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- COVID cases are spiking at record rates in Caldwell County and ER doctors advise against spending time with loved ones for Christmas.

The county is reporting its highest amount of hospitalizations since the pandemic started with an 18 percent positive rate.

In Caldwell County, there are clusters at the North Catawba Fire Department and UNC Caldwell’s emergency room to name a few.

“So far we are handling it but it’s not easy. We’re all very tired. We’re scrambling every day to find rooms to put our patients in,” ER doctor Diana McClinton said. “Sometimes they have to stay in the emergency department because we don’t have rooms for them.”

Patients with COVID-19 are coming in at a record rate this month. Right now, 30 of Caldwell County’s 800 COVID-19 patients are in the hospital.

With Christmas in nine days, doctors expect more.

“This is a very, very contagious virus,” McClinton said. “You may think you can stay six feet away because it’s my family member, it’s okay. ‘I know them. I can take my mask off.’ That’s what we’re seeing happening and that’s where these clusters are happening.”

FOX 46 spoke with people in Caldwell County about plans for the holiday.

“I think it’s really important especially right now. Even though everything kind of crazy is going around, it’s still important that you spend time with family,” a member of the Johnson family said.

Mrs. Johnson says she plans to take precautions, but Dr. McClinton says family gatherings should be avoided altogether.

“We know you’re weary. We are too. We’re exhausted. We’re doing this every day,” said McClinton.

Right now, the county is reporting 55 COVID related deaths to date.

More headlines from FOX 46 Charlotte: