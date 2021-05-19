Doctors concerned about lip plumping product becoming popular across social media

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Anyone who wears makeup can probably say they’ve seen a plethora of ads and videos on social media promoting products that make big promises.

Sometimes it’s tough to pass a good deal, especially when you’re favorite influencers are pushing it. But doctors are sounding the alarm on a piece of high-tech medical equipment made for at-home use.

Ads and influencers all over social media, showing us how great we could look if we just bought their product. Some seem too good to be true, and doctors say they are.

“The outcomes could be all over the map,” Dr. Jack Scheuer said.

One that has become a major concern is a needle-free filler called the Hyaluron Pen for lip plumping and wrinkle reduction.

The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association is so worried about the pens, it’s launched a campaign alerting the public that even children are buying and using them.

“You’re supposed to take the Hyaluronic Acid and load these little ampules and put it into the gun and shoot it into your own face,” Dr. Allan Zacher said.

Zacher says a patient came into his Asheville office with a red, swollen face.

“It had become infected,” he said. “It was obviously infected, just to look at it.”

Online, many are saying that this product is non-invasive. Zacher says don’t believe the hype.

“Oh, that is absolutely not true. It pierces the skin! It’s invasive by definition.”

But that’s not even the worst possibility.

“One of the most feared outcomes,” Scheuer said. “It gets in a blood vessel that goes to the eye or the retina, the part of the eye that allows you to see. It can lead to blindness.”

Anyone can buy the product online. FOX 46 bought one for a reasonable price on Amazon. It came with a disclaimer to search YouTube for injection tips. Doctors say it’s not FDA approved, and although the videos online show positive results, the consequences could be far worse.

“These things are illegal in Canada, and they should be illegal here,” Zacher said.

So what should you know is that products that aren’t FDA approved haven’t gone through rigorous testing. Even though it may be cheaper to try it at home, it’s best to leave it to the professionals.