Doctors clear up confusion concerning COVID vaccine efficacy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- There is a lot of misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine and its effectiveness, so local doctors are clearing up the confusion.

Many people hear the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 95 percent effective after both doses. You might think that means your chances of getting COVID are five percent after getting the vaccine, but it’s actually much, much lower.

Based on the studies, your chances of getting the coronavirus after getting the vaccine are extremely low. The numbers come straight from the clinical trials for Pfizer and Moderna, according to one StarMed doctor.

For the Pfizer study, more than 21,000 people were vaccinated. Only eight caught COVID when they were exposed to it either right before or after the shot. That’s a measly point .0004 percent of the people in the trial.

With the Moderna vaccine, more than 14,000 people got the vaccine in the clinical trial and only 11 people got the virus from exposure. That’s .0008 percent of the people in the study.

What’s also important to point out is that you cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine.

“What happens is it takes 14 days to build up antibodies, so if you get infected right before you get the vaccine or within those 14 days where you’re building up the antibodies, then yeah, you’re going to get sick,” said Dr. Arin Piramzadian, Chief Medical Officer at StarMed.

That’s why Dr. Piramzadian says wearing masks and getting both doses of Pfizer and Moderna are important to winning the war against COVID-19.

“I consider myself one of the lucky ones since I was able to work from home but it’s getting old and I’m really ready to get back to it,” Lucas Landon told FOX 46. “Work productivity is suffering, social life is suffering. I’m really ready to get back to normal life.”

FOX 46 spoke with a man who had COVID-19 several months ago. He told FOX 46 why he got the vaccine Thursday.

“I was very fatigued. I had a temperature, I had the cough and stuff, lost my sense of taste and smell,” Lamar Burrell said.

Burrell had COVID-19 several months ago, but that didn’t stop him from getting vaccinated this week.

“My mom had COVID. It pretty much went through our whole family, so I think it’s really important to get a vaccine so I won’t infect anyone including myself again because I heard there was a possibility of getting it twice,” Burrell said. “I wanted to make sure I protect myself as well as everyone around me.”