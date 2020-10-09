‘Do not come to campus’: UNC Asheville under shelter in place order following threat

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The University of North Carolina in Asheville officials issued a shelter in place order Friday morning after receiving a threat related to a Black Lives Matter mural on campus.

The university issued the order at 7:30 a.m. due to “a threat to the safety of members UNC Asheville community.”

“All residential students should shelter in place, all non-essential personnel should return home,” the university said. There will be no in-person or virtual classes, practices and activities on campus Friday.

On 8:37 a.m., the Office of the Chancellor released the following message: